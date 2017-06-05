Impressionen von Samstag (Rock am Ring, 2017) © Peter H. Bauer
Nachdem das Programm am Freitagabend aufgrund einer Terrorwarnung abgesagt werden musste und somit einer der heißestens Acts, Rammstein, nicht auftreten konnten, gab es am Samstag glücklicherweise Entwarnung für Rock am Ring 2017.
Alle Bilder und Berichte findet ihr hier.
