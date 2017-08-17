Lord Of The Dance_1 (Pressebild 2015)

Lord Of The Dance_1 (Pressebild 2015) © BB Promotion

Die Erfolgsgeschichte von Lord of the Dance geht weiter. Ab Februar 2018 gastiert Michael Flatelys irische Tanzshow in zahlreichen deutschen und österreichischen Städten.

Schon seit über zwei Jahrzehnten tourt Michael Flately mit seiner Produktion Lord of the Dance durch die Welt. Zwar tanzt Michael Flately seit einiger Zeit nicht mehr selbst mit, doch macht er sich auch in der Rolle als Regisseur und Choreograph ziemlich gut. 

Leicht modernisiert

Von Februar bis April 2018 geht Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games in Deutschland in eine neue Runde. Bereits seit 2014 hat die Show ein leicht verändertes Aussehen. Die wesentlichen Elemente der Story, der Kampf von guten Mächten gegen böse Mächte basierend auf einer irischen Legende und Tanzformationen bleiben weiterhin erhalten. 

Mit von LED-Wänden geprägten Kulissen und abwechslungsreichen Kostümen präsentiert Lord of the Dance mit der Show Dangerous Games eine Art "Best-of" der vergangenen Jahre. Die Show verbindet Folklore, Hi-Tech-Popart sowie irisch-amerikanischen Stepptanz mit Flamenco-Affinität zu einem außergewöhnlichen Erlebnis. Die erste Show findet am 25. Februar 2018 in der Swiss Life Hall in Hannover statt.

Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games Tour 2018

Feb
25
2018

Lord of the Dance in Hannover

25.02.2018, 19:00 Uhr, Hannover, Swiss Life HallSwiss Life Hall

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-hannover-swiss-life-hall-2018-02-25-tickets-w8Lt30RCDn.html
Tickets!
Feb
26
2018

Lord of the Dance in Hamburg

26.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkt

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-hamburg-mehr-theater-am-grossmarkt-2018-02-26-tickets-Kjxh0gcqMh.html
Tickets!
Feb
27
2018

Lord of the Dance in Hamburg

27.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkt

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-hamburg-mehr-theater-am-grossmarkt-2018-02-27-tickets-yWkWlCh0c8.html
Tickets!
Feb
28
2018

Lord of the Dance in Oberhausen

28.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-ArenaKönig-Pilsener-Arena

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-oberhausen-koenig-pilsener-arena-2018-02-28-tickets-0k5szfSyk3.html
Tickets!
Mär
1
2018

Lord of the Dance in Trier

01.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Trier, ArenaArena

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-trier-arena-trier-2018-03-01-tickets-XHSh5DwGC9.html
Tickets!
Mär
3
2018

Lord of the Dance in Frankfurt am Main

03.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Frankfurt am Main, Jahrhunderthalle FrankfurtJahrhunderthalle Frankfurt

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-frankfurt-am-main-jahrhunderthalle-frankfurt-2018-03-03-tickets-twkFCmzj4G.html
Tickets!
Mär
4
2018

Lord of the Dance in Frankfurt am Main

04.03.2018, 18:00 Uhr, Frankfurt am Main, Jahrhunderthalle FrankfurtJahrhunderthalle Frankfurt

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-frankfurt-am-main-jahrhunderthalle-frankfurt-2018-03-04-tickets-qSfsbhsXJX.html
Tickets!
Mär
6
2018

Lord of the Dance in München

06.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, München, OlympiahalleOlympiahalle

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-muenchen-olympiahalle-muenchen-2018-03-06-tickets-P3gbqy2DML.html
Tickets!
Mär
7
2018

Lord of the Dance in Stuttgart

07.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Stuttgart, Porsche-ArenaPorsche-Arena

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-stuttgart-porsche-arena-2018-03-07-tickets-kwDSnMbmZJ.html
Tickets!
Mär
8
2018

Lord of the Dance in Nürnberg

08.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Nürnberg, MeistersingerhalleMeistersingerhalle

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-nuernberg-meistersingerhalle-nuernberg-2018-03-08-tickets-Jz5l2PqDHM.html
Tickets!
Mär
9
2018

Lord of the Dance in Erfurt

09.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Erfurt, MessehalleMessehalle

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-erfurt-messehalle-erfurt-2018-03-09-tickets-VtK4tSshKq.html
Tickets!
Mär
10
2018

Lord of the Dance in Rostock

10.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Rostock, StadthalleStadthalle

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-rostock-stadthalle-rostock-2018-03-10-tickets-ktsQqqt9D8.html
Tickets!
Mär
11
2018

Lord of the Dance in Flensburg

11.03.2018, 19:00 Uhr, Flensburg, Flens-ArenaFlens-Arena

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-flensburg-flens-arena-2018-03-11-tickets-nvTkxGlxSh.html
Tickets!
Mär
13
2018

Lord of the Dance in Magdeburg

13.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Magdeburg, StadthalleStadthalle

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-magdeburg-stadthalle-magdeburg-2018-03-13-tickets-4HPYHQnrXT.html
Tickets!
Mär
14
2018

Lord of the Dance in Leipzig

14.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Leipzig, ArenaArena

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-leipzig-arena-leipzig-2018-03-14-tickets-n7KRvnKdxW.html
Tickets!
Mär
15
2018

Lord of the Dance in Berlin

15.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, TempodromTempodrom

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-berlin-tempodrom-2018-03-15-tickets-VZ66M6fBDb.html
Tickets!
Mär
16
2018

Lord of the Dance in Berlin

16.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, TempodromTempodrom

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-berlin-tempodrom-2018-03-16-tickets-H5YYWm3HVz.html
Tickets!
Mär
17
2018

Lord of the Dance in Wetzlar

17.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Wetzlar, Rittal ArenaRittal Arena

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-wetzlar-rittal-arena-2018-03-17-tickets-RgM11kh9C7.html
Tickets!
Mär
18
2018

Lord of the Dance in Düsseldorf

18.03.2018, 19:00 Uhr, Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric HalleMitsubishi Electric Halle

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-duesseldorf-mitsubishi-electric-halle-2018-03-18-tickets-CNb931T5Ly.html
Tickets!
Mär
20
2018

Lord of the Dance in Bielefeld

20.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Bielefeld, StadthalleStadthalle

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-bielefeld-stadthalle-bielefeld-2018-03-20-tickets-cnPygtlwFX.html
Tickets!
Mär
21
2018

Lord of the Dance in Münster

21.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Münster, Messe+Congress Centrum Halle MünsterlandMesse+Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-muenster-messe-congress-centrum-halle-muensterland-2018-03-21-tickets-xJwT2dxCwv.html
Tickets!
Mär
22
2018

Lord of the Dance in Düren

22.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Düren, Arena KreisArena Kreis

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-dueren-arena-kreis-dueren-2018-03-22-tickets-T9G9JsRVcf.html
Tickets!
Mär
23
2018

Lord of the Dance in Mannheim

23.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten - MozartsaalRosengarten - Mozartsaal

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-mannheim-rosengarten-mozartsaal-2018-03-23-tickets-t6JzJhK5tb.html
Tickets!
Mär
29
2018

Lord of the Dance in Bregenz

29.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Bregenz, FestspielhausFestspielhaus

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-bregenz-festspielhaus-2018-03-29-tickets-Pd1Rph8HXT.html
Tickets!
Mär
30
2018

Lord of the Dance in Linz

30.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Linz, TipsArenaTipsArena

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-linz-tipsarena-linz-2018-03-30-tickets-zF1NnKy4rd.html
Tickets!
Mär
31
2018

Lord of the Dance in WIEN

31.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, WIEN, Wiener Stadthalle / Halle F, Dr. Roland Rainer Platz, Eingang MärzparkWiener Stadthalle / Halle F, Dr. Roland Rainer Platz, Eingang Märzpark

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-wien-wiener-stadthalle-halle-f-2018-03-31-tickets-ZnfyLDNlc3.html
Tickets!
Apr
1
2018

Lord of the Dance in WIEN

01.04.2018, 19:00 Uhr, WIEN, Wiener Stadthalle / Halle F, Dr. Roland Rainer Platz, Eingang MärzparkWiener Stadthalle / Halle F, Dr. Roland Rainer Platz, Eingang Märzpark

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-wien-wiener-stadthalle-halle-f-2018-04-01-tickets-SZ4dVPWb2T.html
Tickets!

