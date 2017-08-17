Lord Of The Dance_1 (Pressebild 2015) © BB Promotion
Schon seit über zwei Jahrzehnten tourt Michael Flately mit seiner Produktion Lord of the Dance durch die Welt. Zwar tanzt Michael Flately seit einiger Zeit nicht mehr selbst mit, doch macht er sich auch in der Rolle als Regisseur und Choreograph ziemlich gut.
Leicht modernisiert
Von Februar bis April 2018 geht Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games in Deutschland in eine neue Runde. Bereits seit 2014 hat die Show ein leicht verändertes Aussehen. Die wesentlichen Elemente der Story, der Kampf von guten Mächten gegen böse Mächte basierend auf einer irischen Legende und Tanzformationen bleiben weiterhin erhalten.
Mit von LED-Wänden geprägten Kulissen und abwechslungsreichen Kostümen präsentiert Lord of the Dance mit der Show Dangerous Games eine Art "Best-of" der vergangenen Jahre. Die Show verbindet Folklore, Hi-Tech-Popart sowie irisch-amerikanischen Stepptanz mit Flamenco-Affinität zu einem außergewöhnlichen Erlebnis. Die erste Show findet am 25. Februar 2018 in der Swiss Life Hall in Hannover statt.
Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games Tour 2018
Lord of the Dance in Hannover
25.02.2018, 19:00 Uhr, Hannover, Swiss Life HallSwiss Life Hallhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-hannover-swiss-life-hall-2018-02-25-tickets-w8Lt30RCDn.html
Lord of the Dance in Hamburg
26.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkthttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-hamburg-mehr-theater-am-grossmarkt-2018-02-26-tickets-Kjxh0gcqMh.html
Lord of the Dance in Oberhausen
28.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-ArenaKönig-Pilsener-Arenahttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-oberhausen-koenig-pilsener-arena-2018-02-28-tickets-0k5szfSyk3.html
Lord of the Dance in Trier
01.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Trier, ArenaArenahttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-trier-arena-trier-2018-03-01-tickets-XHSh5DwGC9.html
Lord of the Dance in Frankfurt am Main
03.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Frankfurt am Main, Jahrhunderthalle FrankfurtJahrhunderthalle Frankfurthttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-frankfurt-am-main-jahrhunderthalle-frankfurt-2018-03-03-tickets-twkFCmzj4G.html
Lord of the Dance in München
06.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, München, OlympiahalleOlympiahallehttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-muenchen-olympiahalle-muenchen-2018-03-06-tickets-P3gbqy2DML.html
Lord of the Dance in Stuttgart
07.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Stuttgart, Porsche-ArenaPorsche-Arenahttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-stuttgart-porsche-arena-2018-03-07-tickets-kwDSnMbmZJ.html
Lord of the Dance in Nürnberg
08.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Nürnberg, MeistersingerhalleMeistersingerhallehttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-nuernberg-meistersingerhalle-nuernberg-2018-03-08-tickets-Jz5l2PqDHM.html
Lord of the Dance in Erfurt
09.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Erfurt, MessehalleMessehallehttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-erfurt-messehalle-erfurt-2018-03-09-tickets-VtK4tSshKq.html
Lord of the Dance in Rostock
10.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Rostock, StadthalleStadthallehttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-rostock-stadthalle-rostock-2018-03-10-tickets-ktsQqqt9D8.html
Lord of the Dance in Flensburg
11.03.2018, 19:00 Uhr, Flensburg, Flens-ArenaFlens-Arenahttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-flensburg-flens-arena-2018-03-11-tickets-nvTkxGlxSh.html
Lord of the Dance in Magdeburg
13.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Magdeburg, StadthalleStadthallehttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-magdeburg-stadthalle-magdeburg-2018-03-13-tickets-4HPYHQnrXT.html
Lord of the Dance in Leipzig
14.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Leipzig, ArenaArenahttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-leipzig-arena-leipzig-2018-03-14-tickets-n7KRvnKdxW.html
Lord of the Dance in Berlin
15.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, TempodromTempodromhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-berlin-tempodrom-2018-03-15-tickets-VZ66M6fBDb.html
Lord of the Dance in Wetzlar
17.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Wetzlar, Rittal ArenaRittal Arenahttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-wetzlar-rittal-arena-2018-03-17-tickets-RgM11kh9C7.html
Lord of the Dance in Düsseldorf
18.03.2018, 19:00 Uhr, Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric HalleMitsubishi Electric Hallehttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-duesseldorf-mitsubishi-electric-halle-2018-03-18-tickets-CNb931T5Ly.html
Lord of the Dance in Bielefeld
20.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Bielefeld, StadthalleStadthallehttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-bielefeld-stadthalle-bielefeld-2018-03-20-tickets-cnPygtlwFX.html
Lord of the Dance in Münster
21.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Münster, Messe+Congress Centrum Halle MünsterlandMesse+Congress Centrum Halle Münsterlandhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-muenster-messe-congress-centrum-halle-muensterland-2018-03-21-tickets-xJwT2dxCwv.html
Lord of the Dance in Düren
22.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Düren, Arena KreisArena Kreishttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-dueren-arena-kreis-dueren-2018-03-22-tickets-T9G9JsRVcf.html
Lord of the Dance in Mannheim
23.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten - MozartsaalRosengarten - Mozartsaalhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-mannheim-rosengarten-mozartsaal-2018-03-23-tickets-t6JzJhK5tb.html
Lord of the Dance in Bregenz
29.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Bregenz, FestspielhausFestspielhaushttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-bregenz-festspielhaus-2018-03-29-tickets-Pd1Rph8HXT.html
Lord of the Dance in Linz
30.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Linz, TipsArenaTipsArenahttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-linz-tipsarena-linz-2018-03-30-tickets-zF1NnKy4rd.html
Lord of the Dance in WIEN
31.03.2018, 20:00 Uhr, WIEN, Wiener Stadthalle / Halle F, Dr. Roland Rainer Platz, Eingang MärzparkWiener Stadthalle / Halle F, Dr. Roland Rainer Platz, Eingang Märzparkhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/lord-of-the-dance-wien-wiener-stadthalle-halle-f-2018-03-31-tickets-ZnfyLDNlc3.html
