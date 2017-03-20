Rocky Horror Show (2016)

Rocky Horror Show (2016) © Jens Hauer

Die letzte Tournee von Richard O'Briens preisgekrönter Rocky Horror Show liegt bereits drei Jahre zurück. Aber das ändert sich ab November 2017: Dann können sich die Fans in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz auf eine Fülle an Shows freuen!

Seit der Weltpremiere an Halloween 2008 in Berlin zog Sam Buntrocks Inszenierung von Richard O'Briens Rocky Horror Show Millionen von Besuchern weltweit in seinen schaurigen Bann. Die letzte Tournee war mit 300.000 Besuchern ein absolutes Großereignis!

Ab November 2017 wird die Rocky Horror Show in Hamburg, Wien, Frankfurt, Berlin, München und vielen weiteren Städten wieder eine rasante Show mit tollen Effekten abliefern. Für die Fans wird das natürlich ein willkommener Anlass, eine der legendären Rocky Horror-Partys zu feiern.

Rocky Horror Show live 2017/18

Apr
20
2017

The Rocky Horror Show in MEININGEN

20.04.2017, 19:30 Uhr, MEININGEN, Meininger Theater/Großes Haus, Bernhardstraße 5Meininger Theater/Großes Haus, Bernhardstraße 5

Apr
22
2017

Richard O'brien's The Rocky Horror Show in Erfurt

22.04.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Erfurt, Alte OperAlte Oper

Mai
19
2017

The Rocky Horror Show in MEININGEN

19.05.2017, 19:30 Uhr, MEININGEN, Meininger Theater/Großes Haus, Bernhardstraße 5Meininger Theater/Großes Haus, Bernhardstraße 5

Nov
14
2017

Rocky Horror Show - Fanbag Voucher in Bremen

14.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
14
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Bremen

14.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
15
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Bremen

15.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
16
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Bremen

16.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
17
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Bremen

17.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
18
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Bremen

18.11.2017, 15:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
18
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Bremen

18.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
19
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Bremen

19.11.2017, 15:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
19
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Bremen

19.11.2017, 19:00 Uhr, Bremen, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

Nov
21
2017

Rocky Horror Show - Preview in Hamburg

21.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkt

Nov
22
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Hamburg

22.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkt

Nov
23
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Hamburg

23.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkt

Nov
24
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Hamburg

24.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkt

Nov
25
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Hamburg

25.11.2017, 15:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkt

Nov
25
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Hamburg

25.11.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, MEHR! Theater am GroßmarktMEHR! Theater am Großmarkt

Dez
20
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

20.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
21
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

21.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
22
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

22.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
23
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

23.12.2017, 15:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
23
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

23.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
25
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

25.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
26
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

26.12.2017, 15:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
26
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

26.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
27
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Essen

27.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
28
2017

Rocky Horror Show - Fanbag Voucher in Essen

28.12.2017, 23:59 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

Dez
29
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Mannheim

29.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten - MozartsaalRosengarten - Mozartsaal

Dez
30
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Mannheim

30.12.2017, 16:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten - MozartsaalRosengarten - Mozartsaal

Dez
30
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Mannheim

30.12.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten - MozartsaalRosengarten - Mozartsaal

Dez
31
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Mannheim

31.12.2017, 15:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten - MozartsaalRosengarten - Mozartsaal

Dez
31
2017

Rocky Horror Show in Mannheim

31.12.2017, 19:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten - MozartsaalRosengarten - Mozartsaal

Jan
1
2018

Rocky Horror Show - Fanbag Voucher in Mannheim

01.01.2018, 23:59 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten - MozartsaalRosengarten - Mozartsaal

Jan
3
2018

Rocky Horror Show - Preview in Dortmund

03.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
4
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

04.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
5
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

05.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
6
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

06.01.2018, 16:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
6
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

06.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
7
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

07.01.2018, 16:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
7
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

07.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
8
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

08.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
9
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

09.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
10
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Dortmund

10.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
11
2018

Rocky Horror Show - Fanbag Voucher in Dortmund

11.01.2018, 23:59 Uhr, Dortmund, KonzerthausKonzerthaus

Jan
18
2018

Rocky Horror Show - Fanbag Voucher in Bielefeld

18.01.2018, 23:59 Uhr, Bielefeld, StadthalleStadthalle

Jan
19
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Oberhausen

19.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-ArenaKönig-Pilsener-Arena

Jan
20
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Oberhausen

20.01.2018, 16:00 Uhr, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-ArenaKönig-Pilsener-Arena

Jan
20
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Oberhausen

20.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-ArenaKönig-Pilsener-Arena

Jan
21
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Oberhausen

21.01.2018, 15:00 Uhr, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-ArenaKönig-Pilsener-Arena

Jan
21
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Oberhausen

21.01.2018, 19:00 Uhr, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-ArenaKönig-Pilsener-Arena

Jan
22
2018

Rocky Horror Show - Fanbag Voucher in Oberhausen

22.01.2018, 23:59 Uhr, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-ArenaKönig-Pilsener-Arena

Jan
23
2018

Rocky Horror Show - Preview in Berlin

23.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
24
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

24.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
25
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

25.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
26
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

26.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
27
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

27.01.2018, 15:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
27
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

27.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
28
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

28.01.2018, 14:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
28
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

28.01.2018, 18:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
30
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

30.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Jan
31
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

31.01.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
1
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

01.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
2
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

02.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
3
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

03.02.2018, 15:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
3
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

03.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
4
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

04.02.2018, 14:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
4
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

04.02.2018, 18:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
6
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

06.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
7
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

07.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
8
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

08.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
9
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

09.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
10
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

10.02.2018, 15:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
10
2018

Rocky Horror Show in Berlin

10.02.2018, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

Feb
11
2018

Rocky Horror Show - Fanbag Voucher in Berlin

11.02.2018, 23:59 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

