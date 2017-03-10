Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater "Revelations" (Choreography: A. Ailey) © Nan Melville
Dance is for everybody – dieses Motto prägt bis heute das Schaffen von Alvin Aileys American Dance Theater.
Im Sommer 2017 kommt die international erfolgreichste Tanzkompagnie der USA in sechs ausgewählte Städte in Deutschland und der Schweiz.
Revelations
Mit auf dem Plan steht erstmals das Nationaltheater Mannheim, wo die Modern Dance Company vom vom 1. bis 6. August 2017 auftreten wird.
Ein besonderes Highlight ist, dass Alvin Aileys Choreographie-Meisterwerk "Revelations" aufgeführt wird. Schon seit 1960 erfreut diese die Zuschauer mit ihrer Anmut und Euphorie und zählt nach wie vor zum festen Bestandteil des Repertoires der Tanzgruppe.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 2017
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Mannheim
01.08.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Nationaltheater - FestivalzentrumNationaltheater - Festivalzentrumhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/alvin-ailey-american-dance-theater-mannheim-nationaltheater-mannheim-festivalzentrum-2017-08-01-tickets-3Db0yc0yVv.html
