Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater "Revelations" (Choreography: A. Ailey)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater "Revelations" (Choreography: A. Ailey) © Nan Melville

Vom 1. August bis 6. August gastiert das Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater im Nationaltheater Mannheim. Nach über 15 Jahren wird die Choreographie "Revelations" wieder in Baden-Württemberg zu sehen sein.

Dance is for everybody – dieses Motto prägt bis heute das Schaffen von Alvin Aileys American Dance Theater.

Im Sommer 2017 kommt die international erfolgreichste Tanzkompagnie der USA in sechs ausgewählte Städte in Deutschland und der Schweiz.

Revelations

Mit auf dem Plan steht erstmals das Nationaltheater Mannheim, wo die Modern Dance Company vom vom 1. bis 6. August 2017 auftreten wird.

Ein besonderes Highlight ist, dass Alvin Aileys Choreographie-Meisterwerk "Revelations" aufgeführt wird. Schon seit 1960 erfreut diese die Zuschauer mit ihrer Anmut und Euphorie und zählt nach wie vor zum festen Bestandteil des Repertoires der Tanzgruppe.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 2017

Aug
1
2017

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Mannheim

01.08.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Nationaltheater - Festivalzentrum

Aug
2
2017

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Mannheim

02.08.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Nationaltheater - Festivalzentrum

Aug
3
2017

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Mannheim

03.08.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Nationaltheater - Festivalzentrum

Aug
4
2017

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Mannheim

04.08.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Nationaltheater - Festivalzentrum

Aug
5
2017

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Mannheim

05.08.2017, 14:30 Uhr, Mannheim, Nationaltheater - Festivalzentrum

Aug
5
2017

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Mannheim

05.08.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Nationaltheater - Festivalzentrum

Aug
6
2017

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Mannheim

06.08.2017, 17:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Nationaltheater - Festivalzentrum

