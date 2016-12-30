The Great Dance of Argentina - Vida II (2016)

Nach der erfolgreichen VIDA-Tour wurden nun die Termine für VIDA II von "The Great Dance of Argentina" bekanntgegeben. Tanzen wird das deutsch-argentinische Duo Nicole Nau und Luis Pereyra.

Ab Januar 2017 ist es soweit: Die neue Tour von The Great Dance of Argentina beginnt – inklusive der Startänzer Nicole Nau und Luis Pereyra. Unter dem Tournamen "VIDA II – a new sensation" fegen die beiden über das Parkett. 

Der Name ist Programm

Vida bedeutet Leben – so soll das Publikum die kulturelle Vielfalt Argentiniens live erleben und die Theatermauern um sich herum vergessen.

Modern inszeniert und begleitet durch diverse Musikstile soll die traditionelle, reiche Tanzkultur Argentiniens näher gebracht werden. Als Leitmotiv dient die "Faszination Tango". Dieser wird abgewechselt mit Malambo und Zamba.

Weltpremiere in Neuss

Das Ensemble wird zwischen Januar und März 2017 durch Deutschland touren. Die Weltpremiere findet am 17. Januar 2017 in Neuss statt.

Nach den Deutschlandterminen zieht die Tanzshow weiter druch Europa.

The Great Dance of Argentina 2017

Jan
17
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina in NEUSS

17.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, NEUSS, Schauspielhaus Neuss, Oberstr. 95Schauspielhaus Neuss, Oberstr. 95

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-neuss-schauspielhaus-neuss-2017-01-17-tickets-RcL3lkS0RK.html
Tickets!
Jan
20
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina by Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra - Tango in Berlin

20.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalast

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-by-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-tango-berlin-admiralspalast-2017-01-20-tickets-MVxz3v6Xks.html
Tickets!
Jan
22
2017

Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra: Tango "The Great Dance of Argentina" in Stuttgart

22.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Stuttgart, Theaterhaus (Am Pragsattel)Theaterhaus (Am Pragsattel)

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-tango-the-great-dance-of-argentina-stuttgart-theaterhaus-am-pragsattel-2017-01-22-tickets-gkb53z8vs.html
Tickets!
Jan
25
2017

Vida! Argentino - The Great Dance of Argentina - »Vida II« - Festival der Sinne in Wolfenbüttel

25.01.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Wolfenbüttel, LessingtheaterLessingtheater

https://www.regioactive.de/show/vida-argentino-the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-festival-der-sinne-wolfenbuettel-lessingtheater-2017-01-25-tickets-gxdXDV38SV.html
Tickets!
Jan
28
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina in Hannover

28.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hannover, Theater am AegiTheater am Aegi

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-hannover-theater-am-aegi-2017-01-28-tickets-0jJ7PYRpLr.html
Tickets!
Jan
31
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina in Bonn

31.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Bonn, Theater - OpernhausTheater - Opernhaus

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-bonn-theater-bonn-opernhaus-2017-01-31-LQ3QrFZjsJ.html
Feb
8
2017

The Great Dance of Argentina by Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra in Hamburg

08.02.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, KampnagelKampnagel

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-by-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-hamburg-kampnagel-hamburg-2017-02-08-tickets-hTplDtnmg1.html
Tickets!
Feb
9
2017

VIP Showpaket - The Great Dance of Argentina in Rostock

09.02.2017, 18:30 Uhr, Rostock, StadthalleStadthalle

https://www.regioactive.de/party/vip-showpaket-the-great-dance-of-argentina-rostock-stadthalle-rostock-2017-02-09-tickets-H06ZCRV8vz.html
Tickets!
Feb
9
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina : VIDA II - a new sensation in Rostock

09.02.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Rostock, StadthalleStadthalle

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-rostock-stadthalle-rostock-2017-02-09-tickets-4PR5DVW8D3.html
Tickets!
Feb
11
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina - by Nicole Nau & Luis Pereya in Basel

11.02.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Basel, Musical TheaterMusical Theater

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-by-nicole-nau-luis-pereya-basel-musical-theater-basel-2017-02-11-tickets-RmPgDZjtmL.html
Tickets!
Feb
17
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina : VIDA II - a new sensation in ECHTERNACH

17.02.2017, 20:00 Uhr, ECHTERNACH, TRIFOLION, 2, Porte St. WillibrordTRIFOLION, 2, Porte St. Willibrord

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-echternach-trifolion-2017-02-17-tickets-YHBf5b6KRt.html
Tickets!
Feb
24
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina in Wien

24.02.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Wien, Theater AkzentTheater Akzent

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-wien-theater-akzent-2017-02-24-tickets-gCtFgMvmz8.html
Tickets!
Feb
25
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina in Wien

25.02.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Wien, Theater AkzentTheater Akzent

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-wien-theater-akzent-2017-02-25-tickets-DCRqX302JL.html
Tickets!
Feb
26
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina in München

26.02.2017, 19:00 Uhr, München, Carl-Orff-Saal im GasteigCarl-Orff-Saal im Gasteig

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-muenchen-carl-orff-saal-im-gasteig-2017-02-26-tickets-HTyFNbCYlL.html
Tickets!
Mär
3
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina: Vida II - A New Sensation in Köln

03.03.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Köln, Theater am TanzbrunnenTheater am Tanzbrunnen

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-koeln-theater-am-tanzbrunnen-2017-03-03-tickets-9bPlJcB8jj.html
Tickets!
Mär
4
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina - Mit Nicole Nau, Luis Pereyra & Ensemble in Essen

04.03.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theater

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-mit-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-ensemble-essen-colosseum-theater-essen-2017-03-04-tickets-xqGH0VgY1J.html
Tickets!
Mär
5
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina: Vida II - A New Sensation Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra in Mannheim

05.03.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten Kultur- u. KongresszentrumRosengarten Kultur- u. Kongresszentrum

https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-mannheim-rosengarten-kultur-u-kongresszentrum-2017-03-05-tickets-ctddnT8zln.html
Tickets!
Mär
25
2017

The Great Dance of Argentina - Vida II - a new sensation - Vida! Argentino in Eisenhüttenstadt

25.03.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Eisenhüttenstadt, Friedrich-Wolf-TheaterFriedrich-Wolf-Theater

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-vida-argentino-eisenhuettenstadt-friedrich-wolf-theater-2017-03-25-tickets-lGsKyzQS7w.html
Tickets!
Mär
26
2017

The Great Dance of Argentina - Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra mit großer Company in CHEMNITZ

26.03.2017, 18:00 Uhr, CHEMNITZ, Stadthalle Chemnitz, Kleiner Saal, Theaterstraße 3Stadthalle Chemnitz, Kleiner Saal, Theaterstraße 3

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-mit-grosser-company-chemnitz-stadthalle-chemnitz-kleiner-saal-2017-03-26-tickets-Ks8YGMZJmh.html
Tickets!
Mär
30
2017

The Great Dance Of Argentina in Magdeburg

30.03.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Magdeburg, Altes TheaterAltes Theater

https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-magdeburg-altes-theater-2017-03-30-tickets-75XhZzmSvs.html
Tickets!

