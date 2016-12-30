The Great Dance of Argentina - Vida II (2016) © BB Promotion
Ab Januar 2017 ist es soweit: Die neue Tour von The Great Dance of Argentina beginnt – inklusive der Startänzer Nicole Nau und Luis Pereyra. Unter dem Tournamen "VIDA II – a new sensation" fegen die beiden über das Parkett.
Der Name ist Programm
Vida bedeutet Leben – so soll das Publikum die kulturelle Vielfalt Argentiniens live erleben und die Theatermauern um sich herum vergessen.
Modern inszeniert und begleitet durch diverse Musikstile soll die traditionelle, reiche Tanzkultur Argentiniens näher gebracht werden. Als Leitmotiv dient die "Faszination Tango". Dieser wird abgewechselt mit Malambo und Zamba.
Weltpremiere in Neuss
Das Ensemble wird zwischen Januar und März 2017 durch Deutschland touren. Die Weltpremiere findet am 17. Januar 2017 in Neuss statt.
Nach den Deutschlandterminen zieht die Tanzshow weiter druch Europa.
The Great Dance of Argentina 2017
The Great Dance Of Argentina in NEUSS
17.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, NEUSS, Schauspielhaus Neuss, Oberstr. 95Schauspielhaus Neuss, Oberstr. 95https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-neuss-schauspielhaus-neuss-2017-01-17-tickets-RcL3lkS0RK.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina by Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra - Tango in Berlin
20.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Berlin, AdmiralspalastAdmiralspalasthttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-by-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-tango-berlin-admiralspalast-2017-01-20-tickets-MVxz3v6Xks.html
Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra: Tango "The Great Dance of Argentina" in Stuttgart
22.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Stuttgart, Theaterhaus (Am Pragsattel)Theaterhaus (Am Pragsattel)https://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-tango-the-great-dance-of-argentina-stuttgart-theaterhaus-am-pragsattel-2017-01-22-tickets-gkb53z8vs.html
Vida! Argentino - The Great Dance of Argentina - »Vida II« - Festival der Sinne in Wolfenbüttel
25.01.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Wolfenbüttel, LessingtheaterLessingtheaterhttps://www.regioactive.de/show/vida-argentino-the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-festival-der-sinne-wolfenbuettel-lessingtheater-2017-01-25-tickets-gxdXDV38SV.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina in Hannover
28.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hannover, Theater am AegiTheater am Aegihttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-hannover-theater-am-aegi-2017-01-28-tickets-0jJ7PYRpLr.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina in Bonn
31.01.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Bonn, Theater - OpernhausTheater - Opernhaushttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-bonn-theater-bonn-opernhaus-2017-01-31-LQ3QrFZjsJ.html
The Great Dance of Argentina by Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra in Hamburg
08.02.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Hamburg, KampnagelKampnagelhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-by-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-hamburg-kampnagel-hamburg-2017-02-08-tickets-hTplDtnmg1.html
VIP Showpaket - The Great Dance of Argentina in Rostock
09.02.2017, 18:30 Uhr, Rostock, StadthalleStadthallehttps://www.regioactive.de/party/vip-showpaket-the-great-dance-of-argentina-rostock-stadthalle-rostock-2017-02-09-tickets-H06ZCRV8vz.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina : VIDA II - a new sensation in Rostock
09.02.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Rostock, StadthalleStadthallehttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-rostock-stadthalle-rostock-2017-02-09-tickets-4PR5DVW8D3.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina - by Nicole Nau & Luis Pereya in Basel
11.02.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Basel, Musical TheaterMusical Theaterhttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-by-nicole-nau-luis-pereya-basel-musical-theater-basel-2017-02-11-tickets-RmPgDZjtmL.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina : VIDA II - a new sensation in ECHTERNACH
17.02.2017, 20:00 Uhr, ECHTERNACH, TRIFOLION, 2, Porte St. WillibrordTRIFOLION, 2, Porte St. Willibrordhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-echternach-trifolion-2017-02-17-tickets-YHBf5b6KRt.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina in Wien
24.02.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Wien, Theater AkzentTheater Akzenthttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-wien-theater-akzent-2017-02-24-tickets-gCtFgMvmz8.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina in Wien
25.02.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Wien, Theater AkzentTheater Akzenthttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-wien-theater-akzent-2017-02-25-tickets-DCRqX302JL.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina in München
26.02.2017, 19:00 Uhr, München, Carl-Orff-Saal im GasteigCarl-Orff-Saal im Gasteighttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-muenchen-carl-orff-saal-im-gasteig-2017-02-26-tickets-HTyFNbCYlL.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina: Vida II - A New Sensation in Köln
03.03.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Köln, Theater am TanzbrunnenTheater am Tanzbrunnenhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-koeln-theater-am-tanzbrunnen-2017-03-03-tickets-9bPlJcB8jj.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina - Mit Nicole Nau, Luis Pereyra & Ensemble in Essen
04.03.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Essen, Colosseum TheaterColosseum Theaterhttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-mit-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-ensemble-essen-colosseum-theater-essen-2017-03-04-tickets-xqGH0VgY1J.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina: Vida II - A New Sensation Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra in Mannheim
05.03.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Mannheim, Rosengarten Kultur- u. KongresszentrumRosengarten Kultur- u. Kongresszentrumhttps://www.regioactive.de/sonstige/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-mannheim-rosengarten-kultur-u-kongresszentrum-2017-03-05-tickets-ctddnT8zln.html
The Great Dance of Argentina - Vida II - a new sensation - Vida! Argentino in Eisenhüttenstadt
25.03.2017, 19:30 Uhr, Eisenhüttenstadt, Friedrich-Wolf-TheaterFriedrich-Wolf-Theaterhttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-vida-ii-a-new-sensation-vida-argentino-eisenhuettenstadt-friedrich-wolf-theater-2017-03-25-tickets-lGsKyzQS7w.html
The Great Dance of Argentina - Nicole Nau & Luis Pereyra mit großer Company in CHEMNITZ
26.03.2017, 18:00 Uhr, CHEMNITZ, Stadthalle Chemnitz, Kleiner Saal, Theaterstraße 3Stadthalle Chemnitz, Kleiner Saal, Theaterstraße 3https://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-nicole-nau-luis-pereyra-mit-grosser-company-chemnitz-stadthalle-chemnitz-kleiner-saal-2017-03-26-tickets-Ks8YGMZJmh.html
The Great Dance Of Argentina in Magdeburg
30.03.2017, 20:00 Uhr, Magdeburg, Altes TheaterAltes Theaterhttps://www.regioactive.de/show/the-great-dance-of-argentina-magdeburg-altes-theater-2017-03-30-tickets-75XhZzmSvs.html